The Hospitality Industry in 2020: Family-Run Hotels

Managing a hotel is like steering a ship on a round-the-world voyage, every day brings surprises and emergencies. One day you are nominated for prestigious prize, and next the Internet fails and the guest, having mixed up the dates, asks to check him in to a fully-booked hotel.

This industry keeps you on your toes. Keeping up with the times requires staying on top of changing value systems and guest expectations. Often small family organizations turn to larger ones to learn from how to approach a problem or situation. However, isn’t it time for big players to pay attention to small ones? The latter are flexible and adaptable faster. The bonus track is a personalized approach, a cozy atmosphere and a certain tactile experience: moments of silence and the opportunity to make guests feel at home.

According to Anna Shulyak, co-owner of the family-run Wooddream hotel near Lappeenranta, Finland, “The idea is to provide quality, carefree and relaxing retreats for busy people from all over the world. We built the villas ourselves and welcome the guests ourselves. We we looking for the name during a whole year ”.

In the post-covid world travelers tend to primarily concern with safety and therefore choose family hotels. “Fewer people pass through them and the owners are more careful about hygiene, because they do it for themselves and with their own hands,” Anna explains in a telephone interview for POPSOP. «For the business traveler, the last thing of interest is another gray business hotel. The idea of staying in a more homey space is something we all love.»

Robots are in charge of reception at the Henn na Hotel, Tokyo. Clear positioning is what distinguishes small hotels. Even within large hotel groups, individual hotels already offer something of their own, simply depending on the location, creating micro-brands.

“This is our personal definition of luxury. As a modern traveler, I want a hotel to be elegant, comfortable, friendly and efficient, but I do not need all those unnecessary frills and artificial services that are still often associated with luxury in the traditional sense. ”- Alessandro Catenacci, founder, owner and CEO of Nobis.

According to Laurence Guinbretier, CEO of the Bel Ami family hotel in Paris, “the family business where the owners work enables us to respond more quickly to the changing needs we see.”

The design of Hotel Mono in Singapore should appeal to young travelers and especially bloggers who value outstanding design. In addition to creating a strong visual brand for the hotel, the understated minimalism of the monochrome color scheme also soothes guests after they return from a stroll through the impressive city.

The local identity of the area is already a brand and small family hotels can make the best use of it. For example, the Amar Inn in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.

Themed hotels is a separate category. There is a hotel with telescopes in the south of France: you can admire the stars in one of the three inflatable bubble houses, Maisons Bulles, located about an hour north of Avignon in Provence.

At a time when the world seems increasingly fragmented, which is ironic given how quickly new technologies have crossed the Dunbar number, there is a growing demand in the hospitality industry for highly specialized micro-brands that create personalized experiences and are therefore memorable.

By Larissa Kostrova