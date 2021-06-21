E-commerce: Income outside matter

In the highly competitive e-commerce sector, relevance and the ability to quickly personalize tactics to suit customer preferences should be top priorities in building your campaign strategy.

If you want to know more about marketing strategy, search engine optimization and best customer service practices, then in this article we will clearly analyze the most interesting cases of companies that are breaking visit records in 2021.

How Mellow Made $200,000 in Less Than a Month

Mellow is a company that makes a magic kitchen robot that syncs with your smartphone to prepare food at your convenience. Founder Ze Pinto Ferreira was an intern at Braun when he realized that all his knowledge (mechanical engineering, food, product design) could intersect to create an effective home helper.

That is when he went in search of a co-founder, Catarina, who was working as a freelance designer. He managed to convince her and together they created Mellow.

Using Trycelery.com as a pre-order platform, they launched production of Mellow. The company raised a total of $ 64,000 in pre-orders in just 3 days and ended up making $ 200,000 in less than a month.

In a case study, Ferreira mentioned how he promoted Mellow: speaking directly to over 100 reporters. However, given Ferreira and Catarina’s backstory, PR seemed out of reach for them.

This is where Paul Graham’s classic business strategy comes into play. To launch your startup, you need to do something that doesn’t scale. Reach out to reporters and publish your product or service on platforms like TechCrunch and TheNextWeb.

This is exactly what the founders of Mellow did — a process that earned them six figures in the first month of launch.

Small Candle Company Attracts 293,000 Facebook Buyers

Diamond Candles is a company that makes soy-based scented candles with a gift ring at the bottom of the package.

Rather than buying online advertising to boost their business’s sales, their main marketing strategy was to use referrals and social media.

A key strategy for their success is user-generated content for their customer base.

The company generated an online competition, the rules for which were written on the back of the candle. You just had to take a picture, tagging Diamond Candles in it, and get the most likes.

Without spending a cent on ads, these photos boosted the company’s Facebook customer base to 469,661 subscribers, and also boosted product page conversion rates by 13%.

Steinhoff

The challenge that the company has set itself is to help customers set up their online purchase and then visualize it.

Optimization involves projecting leads or their rooms (which are uploaded to a profile) to get a glimpse of how a product will look in a particular room or how well a shirt fits. Bensons and Harveys already have this feature in their customers’ mobile apps, but have not yet integrated it with their websites.

Intelligent Merchandising

Annie Selke Companies manufactures and sells bedding sets and cozy home furnishings.

«If you show customers what they are looking for, they will buy it.» And the numbers speak for themselves: in the first six months of implementing Bloomreach Search, Annie Selke saw a 40% increase in search revenue.

The visual search was set up so that when entering words into the search box, images with products appeared: which the client was looking for, as well as similar products.

Sturbucks Loyalty

When it comes to Starbucks, the loyalty app Starbucks Rewards comes to mind. The program has 20 million members worldwide, which provides a huge analysis of the client base. And all thanks to promotions, notifications and discounts, which are only possible if app is the installed on a smartphone.

Another catchy factor for Starbucks Rewards was the addition of gamification elements to the loyalty program. By accumulating points for each purchase that can be exchanged for a product, consumers are incentivized to buy even more.

Voice Commerce

Voice assistants like Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant are becoming more and more popular. It is projected that by 2023 there will be 8 billion devices with voice assistants (including smartphones). In fact, voice purchases are expected to grow up to $40 billion by 2022.

Making an order using voice assistants can be intuitive, hands-free, without a computer or smartphone, which is suitable for performing several tasks at the same time. Voice technologies still need refinement and support for more languages ​​and accents, but once they are improved, e-commerce will look to bring voice search and voice assistants for their customers.

From startups to small businesses and global corporations, e-commerce has proven to be a key source of income in 2020-2021.

With the global pandemic changing the face of retail and lifestyle in general, online selling clearly had a chance to prove itself or, as in the case of some retailers, to fail miserably under the onslaught of such a unique situation.

An IBM report on the US Retail Index showed that the pandemic has accelerated the transition from physical stores to online shopping by about five years. As a result, it is perhaps unsurprising that giants like the now-disbanded UK company Debenhams have struggled to achieve pre-pandemic sales figures.

In today’s fast-paced, competitive and convenience-oriented world, consumers no longer want to stroll down the main street and shop in real life. Add to that the global pandemic, and you see how online trading volume is projected to surpass $ 3.9 trillion by the end of 2021. The same forecast predicts 79% growth in 2024. Annual online sales are $7 trillion.

Important key trends include artificial intelligence, innovative marketing technologies, personalization and optimization of interactions, relevant targeting will help you reach a wider audience, generate new revenues, leads and conversions in the next year.s