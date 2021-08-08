Keto Bread 2021. Popsop Rating

The 2021 cult of modern society is a proper balanced diet, a healthy lifestyle, sports and calorie counting.

And what makes up almost every diet? Exactly, bread. Therefore, in this long read we will look at the composition of modern low-calorie bread, which you don’t have to give up in order to keep yourself in shape. We will also make our own rating based on the quality, calorie content and composition of the product.

Best in Every Way

Julian Bakery Keto Thin Bread

This bread is perfect for allergy sufferers and those on a strict diet.

Julian Bakery is one of the most dietary and anti-allergenic bread makers. This product is low in carbs — it has 0 grams of net carbs per slice — the bread is made with only a handful of high quality ingredients like almond flour, organic eggs, organic herbal oil and organic cream cheese.

Keto Thin Bread also contains balanced keto macros — 12 grams of healthy fat and 8 grams of protein — so it helps you feel full fast and last. This bread is baked fresh to order and contains no preservatives, so it is as close to homemade keto bread as possible.

Maximum Fiber Content

Carbonaut Low Carb Seeded Bread

If you’re a little more forgiving about the ingredients, then Carbonaut seed bread is another great keto option. While it does contain some wheat protein and wheat flour, it also contains: resistant potato starch, flaxseed flour, bamboo fiber, and psyllium hulls to help maintain gut health while keeping blood sugar stable.

Each slice contains just 2 grams of net carbs, but it also offers 6 grams of fiber, so you can make hearty, delicious sandwiches that fit perfectly into your calorie intake.

The Thinnest Slices

Outer Aisle Cauliflower Sandwich Thins

If you’ve already started your diet, then you know that cauliflower can make some pretty amazing transformations in your body. Outer Aisle Cauliflower Thin Sandwiches are one of your helpers. Sandwich slices made with cauliflower, egg, parmesan cheese and nutritional yeast. And because they’re made from cauliflower, you can eat an entire serving of vegetables for as little as 2 grams of net carbs per serving.

There are four types of bread slices — original, everything, Italian and jalapenos — so you can alternate flavors while staying within the carbohydrate range.

Best Variety

Kiss My Keto Low-Carb Bread

Kiss My Keto makes keto bread with minimal ingredients such as eggs, oat fiber, golden flaxseed flour, butter, and a small amount of vital wheat gluten. There are four flavors — golden wheat, dark wheat, seeded wheat, and cinnamon raisins — or you can buy a set that lets you taste one of each.

Whereas each slice (no cinnamon raisins, which contains 2 grams of net carbs per slice) claims zero grams of net carbs.

Each loaf of Kiss My Keto Keto Bread is baked fresh every week and then frozen immediately, so when you get your order you get the freshest keto bread possible.

Most Suitable for Toasts

Sola Sweet and Buttery Bread

Sweet and buttery, they are perfect adjectives when it comes to the finest keto bread, and Sola made them. The product contains wheat and soy for light and fluffy bread that does not dry out when exposed to heat.

There are four options: sweet and buttery, golden wheat, deliciously seeded (each with 2 grams of net carbs per slice), and sweet oat (which contains 3 grams of net carbs).

Best starter culture

Great Low Carb Bread Co. 16-ounce Sourdough Bread Loaf

Sourdough is a traditional favorite, and thanks to the Great Low Carb Bread Co. you can now incorporate it into your keto plan. Each slice of this sourdough bread contains 1 gram of net carbs, 7 grams of fiber, 3 grams of fat and 7 grams of protein, making it perfectly balanced for the keto diet.

The bread has the right amount of sourdough and a fluffy but slightly dense texture that works well for more filling sandwiches and toast. It also browns well in a skillet with a little oil spread on top.

Best Density

Julian Bakery Keto Thin Traditional Wraps

If you prefer to curl up over traditional sandwiches, Julian Bakery brings you subtle traditional Keto options again. Made from a similar set of high quality ingredients such as organic coconut flour, organic psyllium husk fiber, organic chia flour, and organic sesame seeds, each lozenge contains only 1 gram of net carbs. This option also contains fiber, healthy fats and protein — 5 grams, 4 grams and 3 grams, respectively.

And unlike other keto lozenges, they are durable and flexible so they won’t crumble or break when you roll the sandwich.

Thus, the leaders in the keto bread markets are foods that are high in fiber and lowest in calories and carbohydrates. A potential buyer will also make a choice in favor of a company that provides a wide range of flavors with various organic additives: honey, flax seeds, and so on.