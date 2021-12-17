Drinking Beauty. Cosmeceutical Trends Review. Part I

We live in a world dominated by stress and poor ecology. Coupled with the poor nutritional density of nutrition and the total presence of plastic in a person’s life, this creates an imbalance in the body and aging of the body. However, thanks to specialized products and drinks, staying healthy and beautiful today is not only easy, but also delicious.

To drink or not to drink, that is the question

Doctors, nutritionists and cosmetologists agree: nowadays beauty is not only about using cosmetics correctly, but also a sufficient level of nutrients in the body. However, the mineral composition of modern foods, from which we get healthy calories, leaves much to be desired.

Thus, studies of nutrients and trace elements in vegetables of 1950, conducted by the American biochemist Donald Davis, using old scientific data and the same vegetables from the 2009 harvest, showed that in modern foods the content of iron, necessary for blood formation, fell by 43%, calcium needed for bones and teeth, by 12%, vitamin C — by 15%, and vitamin B2 — by 38%.

Similar comparisons made in England between the 1930s and 1980s harvests showed that calcium in vegetables was reduced by 19%, iron — by 22%. In vegetables, the content of copper, magnesium and sodium decreased, in fruits — copper, iron and potassium. After 25 years, both men and women suffer from vitamin and mineral deficiencies. And almost always this leads to a deterioration in appearance.

Manufacturers work with scientists to develop a range of specialized health products. And since people all over the world are more and more aware of the value of their appearance, this contributes to the development of a separate direction — cosmeceuticals.

This group includes products that combine properties of both medicinal and aesthetic nature. With the help of these products, you can cope with hair loss, skin pigmentation, acne, eliminate the symptoms of natural aging and many other unpleasant moments that sadden us when looking in the mirror.

A nice bonus for manufacturers: as long as a person wants to stay beautiful as long as possible, this sector is the least prone to economic crises. If, as a result of the pandemic, the classic cosmetics market showed a record drop to -8% in 2020 (mainly due to a drop in demand for decorative cosmetics), then functional products with biologically active ingredients, which are supposed to have medical benefits, showed a significant increase by almost + 6.5%.

In recent years, the global cosmeceutical market has been gaining significant momentum. It is developing simultaneously with the cosmetic market, and it is unlikely that its CAGR will be less than the CAGR of the entire cosmetic sector. The cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2026, reaching approximately $675 billion by 2026 ($476 billion in 2020). The forecast is more than encouraging.

A noticeable trend in recent years is that consumers are increasingly interested in the multifunctionality of the product. Hoping to take a holistic approach to their health, wellness and beauty, they rushed to store shelves in the hope of finding diet lines with anti-aging properties. To which cosmetic brands immediately reacted, deciding to create their own cosmeceutical variations.

For example, the Evolution_18 brand by Bobbi Brown makes 10 supplements, including Beauty Bubbles, Beauty Debloat Tea, Nutrient-Rich Beauty Superfood Powder, and Vitamin Gummies. All of them are aimed at improving the appearance. They can be purchased for less than $20 at Walmart, giving consumers access to high quality pure formulas at an affordable price.

One should not wait for instant miracles after taking «beauty products», although the cumulative effect is quite tangible. The result of their addition to the diet is expressed in the form of stopping hair loss, improving skin, appearance and tone, reducing body weight, improving mood, obtaining additional vital energy, visible progress in cognitive functions and many other pleasant moments.

There are plenty of offers on the market. For our review, we have selected the most interesting positions to demonstrate how the «eat and drink beauty» trend is developing in different directions. However, we do not recommend starting any of the products listed in our review without consulting your doctor.

Where Collagen Meets Food

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It is often called the glue that holds everything together in the body. Composing up to 30% of the body’s protein, it gives structure to very important tissues such as skin, muscles, bones, hair, tendons and cartilage.

As the human body ages, the ability to produce collagen decreases significantly. By the age of 30, the body’s natural production of collagen has been virtually eliminated, making this ingredient a popular ingredient in beauty products.

Many consumers, in addition to buying collagen care cosmetics, began to look for it in products to improve their lifestyle. Manufacturers have responded by adding collagen to everything from popcorn and drinks to yoghurts and snacks. It is even included in alcoholic beverages.

For example, Danone North America introduced Light + Fit Collagen & Antioxidants, what the company calls «the first collagen yogurt». The bright purple packaging of the novelty is hard to miss on the shelf.

Collagen Yogurt from the food giant contains 15 grams of protein and 2 grams of hydrolyzed beef collagen types I and III per 150 g serving, making it one of the brand’s most protein-rich offerings to date. Danone’s innovative low-fat yoghurt (50% less fat than regular yoghurts) Icelandic style is an excellent source of antioxidants, vitamin A, beta-carotene and vitamin E. Does not contain sugar like all Light & Fit yoghurts, sweetened with stevia leaf extract, and only 90 calories.

The novelty is presented on the market in four flavors: raspberry-lime, kiwi-mango, tangerine-grapefruit and cherry-black currant. Seen on the shelves of many popular retail chains, as well as Wallmart for $1.49 (or $5 for a pack of 4)

Beauty connoisseurs and snack aficionados will love the Collagen Bars. For example, Collagen Beauty Bar, a delicious organic “glow on the go” from Australian brand Nutra Organics, one of the pioneers in the segment.

Each Protein Bar contains 4 grams of collagen, including a serving of bioactive, clinically proven Verisol Collagen Peptides. When taken daily, Verisol reduces wrinkles, smoothes fine lines, increases skin hydration and improves skin elasticity to fight the signs of aging. Plus, with added Vitamin C and Zinc, these Beauty Collagen Bars also promote healthy hair and nails.

Two flavors are available: salted cocoa maca (with cocoa and maca, dairy-free 74% Belgian dark chocolate, dried coconut and hemp seeds) and vanilla berry (with dried raspberries, blueberries and beets, hemp seeds, dried coconut and dried coconut milk). Instead of sugar, it uses sweetened rice malt and date paste syrup.

The company believes that the right path to healthier skin, hair and nails can now be “guilty-free”, with customers leaving no plastic waste in the environment every time they take a snack. Collagen Beauty Bars are packaged in a 100% compostable wrapper that breaks down completely within 26 weeks of being disposed of in a compostable environment, leaving no trace of toxins in the soil.

Young startups are actively emerging in this market. For example, Kalumi BEAUTYfood Collagen Protein Bars are made in two models (it’s true!). And who, if not the models, know best about beauty and proper nutrition.

Three premium Kalumi SKUs (Sweetie Pie, Lemon Love and Cocoa Kiss) made with hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides, organic yacon syrup, cocoa and cashew butter, and even sweet potatoes (for flavor) to improve skin and strengthen nails are just starting to hit stores. MSRP $5.85.

Multi-award winning superfood snack brand Health Warrior has partnered with modern lifestyle platform justBOBBI, created by beauty icon and writer Bobby Brown, to create a low-calorie dragon fruit bar, rich in nutrients from chia seeds, one of the finest natural foods ever.

The Natural Pink 25 Gram Bar contains more Omega-3s than salmon (1000 mg), more protein than an egg, more calcium than 1% milk, and only 5 grams of sugar. The ingredients in the new beauty product promote smooth and radiant skin, hair growth, rejuvenation, strengthen nails and cuticles, restore skin cells, treat inflammation and fight acne.

The 90 Calorie Chia Bar is exclusively for Girls Inc., an organization dedicated to helping girls be strong, smart and brave. Since its launch on International Women’s Day on March 8, all profits from the sale of the «prettiest» bar will go to a 150-year-old organization to help «reignite the fire of future women leaders who can change the world».

Sales will go on until the entire lot is sold out. A box of 15 for $ 19.99 was sold on the Health Warrior websiteas well as Lord and Taylor concept stores justBOBBI.

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Water can be added to both hot and cold liquids, which transforms almost any product or even solid food (such as baked goods), as well as drinks (both cold, such as smoothies and cocktails, and hot, like latte or tea) into a functional product.

This approach is almost perfect for the global DIY trend. We talked about DIY products in detail in a special report.

Collagen-rich Collagen Beauty Water is offered in three unexpected spa-inspired fragrances: Lavender Lemon, Mint Melon and Aloe Cucumber. Last year, the company underwent a rebranding, and at the same time updated flavors, expanding the line to 4 SKU.

Collagen Beauty Water’s all-natural products are not only rich in marine collagen (10 g per serving), which enhances skin hydration, but also help to improve skin elasticity and maintain firmness, but also contain beneficial probiotics and hyaluronic acid.

In addition to the beauty benefits that these new additions promise, the brand also boasts of providing extra energy and improved joint health. Back in the day, a 260-gram can of collagen beauty water from Vital Proteins cost $49.

The well-known Japanese premium brand IVI (on Amazon a box of 14 IVI Premium Collagen sachets, which can be easily mixed with any drink, can be purchased for $75.95), has introduced a new product – IVI Collagen, a ready-to-drink collagen drink.

Stylish Japanese-style decor with iconic cherry blossom flowers to express «immortal femininity.» Inside 10 g of Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen, which helps lighten dark spots on the skin and leaves it smooth, youthful and radiant after 4–12 weeks of regular use of one bottle per day.

2 SKUs in apple and peach flavors at a retail price of about $ 16.9 (JPY 1911.00) are available on the manufacturer’s website.

As more and more consumers began to take an interest in products that combine health and beauty, manufacturers have greatly changed even very conservative food segments.

That only collagen cream for coffee or tea SPROOS MCT Collagen Creamer is a rather exotic product. But the brand has set out to change the philosophy of consumption.

With the advancement of technology and the change in traditional work associated with more travel and business trips, it has become more and more difficult for people to meet their needs for quality food. Especially coffee fans felt the deficit of antiaging offers.

For them, SPROOS in sachets is intended — a convenient solution containing collagen and MCT, which can be used without any problems in morning or afternoon coffee rituals, including outside the home. 2 SKU — a can of 220 g and a bag of 10 g (10 bags per pack), appreciated by coffee lovers.

Keto-friendly MCT Collagen Creamer is gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free and GMO-free, making it affordable for dieters. A serving contains 5 g of marine collagen and 5 g of MCT powder, sourced from young coconuts.

It turned out that the concept of «beauty» can be used in the beverage segment indefinitely. Even to make alcohol useful.

CollaGin is an innovative brand of gin distilled exclusively from botanicals that fight anti-aging skin changes with pure collagen.

The launch of the Healthy Gin was marked in the UK by the launch of the original SKU of Angel Root, Pink Grapefruit and Anise. Currently, 2 more flavors have been added to the line, each of which is prepared with the inclusion of 11 natural ingredients and natural collagen: Rose (with pink grapefruit and iris) and Lavender & Elderflower (with lavender, vanilla, angelica root and elderberry essence).

The result is a deliciously smooth, velvety gin that is marketed as a «daytime beauty drink.» To enjoy the spirit classics, the manufacturer recommends adding CollaGin to a martini or mixing in a classic gin with tonic, and for a pungent taste add a sprig of rosemary (Lavender & Elderflower) or rose petals with mint (Rose).

The 50 ml bottle is available for $ 34.99 on the manufacturer’s website. For those in doubt, there are 5 ml probes.

Inspired by the success of CollaGin, followers began to appear. Bompas & Parr recently released their own version of the Collagen Comparable Gin, Anti-AGin, also made exclusively with botanicals for anti-aging ingredients.

The Anti-AGin brand belongs to the luxury hotel chain Warner Leisure Hotels. It is planned that the popular novelty will be presented in all 13 bars at the company’s hotels. The 70 ml bottle can be purchased online for around $ 46 (GBP 34.99).

Beauty elixirs have been popular in Asia for many years, and the range of collagen beauty products in the world has long exceeded a hundred names. But, apparently, the existing non-alcoholic ways of using collagen are no longer enough. But if you drink gin anyway, it is possible to kill two birds with one stone with one glass infused with juniper.

PART II