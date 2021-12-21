Drinking Beauty. Cosmeceutical Trends Review. Part II

Retinol Beauty Source

Consumers are familiar with retinol in classic skincare products and are aware of its many beauty benefits. But ready-to-eat retinol products that allow you to take care of yourself from the inside are still exotic in foods and drinks.

Retinol is also referred to as the «fountain of youth» because it contains a patented nutritional beauty serum to help maintain youthful looking skin and stimulate natural collagen production.

The Dirty Lemon brand has already created a range of innovative functional drinks with unique ingredients. So the company has a charcoal detoxifying drink and a sleep-enhancing valerian drink. And also a collagen beauty drink.

The company’s latest innovation, Dirty Lemon + retinol, is the first of its kind to drink retinol. Ingredients include organic lemon juice, pineapple juice, ginger puree, sea minerals, and Himalayan pink sea salt.

The expected results are in many ways comparable to the results of topical application of retinol in low doses: smoother, plumper and clearer skin with a healthy glow. Dirty Lemon + retinol stimulates the production of fibroblasts, cells deep in the layers of the skin that synthesize collagen and are responsible for the regeneration of healthy skin cells. In addition, pro-retinols increase oxygenation and circulation, which, according to naturopathic doctors, «helps to remove toxins from the surface of the skin, giving it a more youthful appearance and improved skin tone».

Visible improvements should be expected after about two weeks from the start of the intake, although the schedule may differ from person to person.

There is one undeniable advantage of drinking retinol over the topical version. In beverage form, it has fewer side effects.

For example, retinol creams can be irritating and often lead to redness, flaking, and weeks of inflammation before the skin adjusts. This happens because the skin itself metabolizes retinol, converting it into retinoic acid, an excess of which negatively affects the skin. But when retinol is metabolized in the body during digestion, the skin barrier is not disturbed.

Those who have been hesitant to try traditional retinol due to allergy concerns are likely to find the drinking version more acceptable. Oral retinol may be a more benign option, dermatologists say.

If you are still skeptical about the product concept, Dirty Lemon + retinol has other positive qualities as well. For example, it contains skin-friendly, antioxidant-rich ingredients such as pineapple juice, ginger, and hibiscus flower that effectively deal with toxins in the body. In addition, the retinyl esters used in Dirty Lemon’s formula do not pose any major risks, according to doctors involved in product testing.

You just need to monitor your overall vitamin A intake, not mix it with other vitamin A supplements (isotretinoin, acitretin, or other oral retinoids), or even multivitamins, to avoid hypervitaminization. The manufacturer recommends only one bottle per day, which is equivalent to 100% of the lower limit of the recommended daily intake of vitamin A.

Like regular retinol, Dirty Lemon + retinol is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women. Without these restrictions, this product won’t hurt. It is available in packs of six at a retail price of $45.

Edible Masks

Renowned for its mushroom coffee and cocoa with adaptogens, Four Sigmatic is entering the skincare world. Tsimus tonic mask with mushrooms — in its double action. The mask can be used both topically and internally.

As the name suggests, it is a versatile product that is 100% safe to use in any form. The powdered formula can be mixed with water to form a paste that can be applied topically as a mask or consumed as a nourishing tonic.

The limited edition «edible skin care product» is considered beneficial for everything from cleansing pores to smoothing fine lines and reducing redness. It also has the benefits of medicinal mushrooms for stress relief, sleep and detoxification.

Consumers have appreciated the versatile approach to skin care and overall health from inside out. Therefore, Four Sigmatic has taken this concept further with the release of Superfood Edible Whey.

Vegan Superfood Serum can be applied to the skin to fight fine lines and wrinkles while increasing skin hydration and elasticity. In addition to topical use, the product can also be used to support the body internally with a couple of drops of water.

Some of the nutritional ingredients found in Superfood Serum for skin care include: Avocado Oil, Organic Olive Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Vitamin E, and Grapefruit Peel Oil, Frankincense, Honeysuckle, and Reishi Spore Oil, which are soothing properties.

Beauty Soda

In fact, the drinking beauty trend has been around for years. Brands were constantly looking for opportunities to diversify their product portfolios, and cosmeceuticals were one of the priority areas of R&D. The launch of «beauty drinks» was noted even in such classic segments as the usual soda.

Prir is one such experiment five years ago. The soft drink is now available at Boots stores across the UK. It was a flavored soda formulated to improve the condition of skin, hair and nails. The product was created for consumers looking for additional benefits in their usual drinks, not just quench their thirst.

Unlike other high-sugar sodas, Prir contained a unique combination of vitamins and minerals with beauty-enhancing properties. In particular, the novelty included selenium and zinc, which contribute to the care of nails and hair, as well as useful vitamins B2, B3 for the skin and biotin, which perfectly helps metabolism and supports the nervous system of the body as a whole. The healthy soda literally allowed consumers to “drink beauty”.

Soft Prir was available in 3 fruit flavors: orange and passionfruit, blackcurrant and elderberry apricot. At that time, technologies were not developed so much, so the manufacturer had to try very hard so that the aromatics did not overshadow the benefits of the product.

The startup managed to achieve an authentic and unsweetened fruit and berry taste «without a sense of guilt» — each bottle contained only 100 calories and an absolutely natural taste. Let’s tell you a secret, the blackcurrant version is just a bomb.

However, it would be a stretch to call Prir an absolutely innovative product. What can not be said about the drink from the jewelry company Rock & Raw. Their version of «water for beauty» quite claims this title.

Crystals play a big role in jewelry. Jewelry makes people more beautiful. So why not combine crystals and drinks? Apparently, this is what the pioneers from the jewelry house Rock & Raw thought, making crystals a powerful ingredient in their beneficial water for beauty.

Bottled Rock & Raw Gemstone Water boasted the ability to provide «strong vibrational hydration.» The ingredient list went beyond regular water. In addition to the addition of lavender and echinacea, the product included «the energy of rose quartz crystals.» Taken together in a drink, these components are revered by consumers for their ability to miraculously heal the body in one way or another.

Healing crystals are sometimes added to moisturizing cosmetic sprays and skin creams, as well as other beauty products. But the gem-laden water has given consumers a more direct way to enjoy their benefits — by ingesting it. And, undoubtedly, a new consumer experience is guaranteed!

Chlorella is a storehouse of amino acids and vitamins from B, K, C, E to beta-carotene and chlorophyll. Chlorella is a steady wellness trend today. It is praised for its powerful detoxifying effect, and a clean body a priori means clean skin. Therefore, chlorella is drunk in powder and in the form of tablets, and is also added to smoothies and even desserts.

Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham and Miranda Kerr start their day with a cocktail with chlorella. Therefore, it is quite natural that products have appeared in which chlorella is the main ingredient in beauty.

For example, the functional «green soda» Helga for those who care about their health and want to look beautiful. The novelty on the Austrian market is served as an alternative to sweet carbonated and alcoholic drinks.

It is made on the basis of freshwater microalgae Chlorella without the addition of any allergens, gluten or lactose, with the addition of vitamin B12, protein, minerals and healthy Omega-3 fats. Certified Vegan Low Carbohydrate Drink to detoxify your body and improve your appearance. Nerve cell support and blood improvement are a bonus!

Don’t Rub It In, Drink It

People don’t always like using traditional sunscreen as they may not like the smell or burning feeling in their eyes. Also, sunscreen can wash off fairly easily in water.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, only 14% of men and 29% of women regularly use sunscreen on their face and exposed skin. These are very low numbers. Especially considering what dermatologists know about skin aging and the risk of skin diseases when exposed to active sun for more than 10-15 minutes without protective equipment.

For manufacturers of cosmeceuticals, this niche has become a new blue ocean. Since people drink fluids every day, functional drinks will protect against more often. So the line of sunscreens was supplemented by «sunscreen drinks».

Tanning lotion manufacturer Dr. Skin launched the Sun Drink, a natural nutricosmetic sun protection drink, to complement its sunscreen line.

Dr. Skin’s Sun Drink is both skin care and anti-aging. Designed by professional dermatologists, this copper-blend formula helps fight pigmentation in the skin. The antioxidants contained in the product protect skin cells, while collagen strengthens it. Sun Drink has the taste of fresh citrus, which makes the drink drinkable, and the «protection from the inside» is not only healthy, but also tasty.

The manufacturer recommends drinking one serving of the drink well before, during and after sun exposure. In addition to skin care, the product also promotes beneficial hydration and overall health.

If you are a fan of spending time on the beach, then you are probably familiar with UVO brand sun protection products. Now the manufacturer has launched its «sunscreen drink» on the market, which has made skin care even easier.

UVO uses a variety of ingredients that contain natural SPF. For example, peaches, oranges, grape seed extract, green tea and milk thistle are all included in the product. In addition, key ingredients include vitamins A, C, D, E, as well as niacin, folic acid, biotin, zinc, selenium and polypodium leucotomos extract, a potent plant-derived immunomodulator. Stevia is used as a natural sweetener.

The complex of these ingredients can powerfully protect human skin from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. UVO blocks both UVA and UVB rays. The manufacturer claims that drinking one bottle half an hour before sun exposure can provide three to five hours of sun protection.

Since topical application of sunscreen can be a challenge for both children and adults, this natural solution provides a convenient alternative that summer lovers will appreciate.

A functional drink to protect skin from UVO was once sold in natural and sporting goods stores and pharmacies for a suggested retail price of $4.99. In packs of 12, the novelty could be purchased directly on the UVO website, as well as on Amazon.

“The goal of a product like this has never been to replace the classic sunscreen”, explains dermatologist Bobby Awadalla, founder and CEO of UVO. Rather, the company’s desire was that «people use similar products in addition to other forms of sun protection to help reduce the negative effects of sun exposure on consumers around the world», the American Academy of Dermatology said literally in a statement.

Sweet Aftertaste

The latest Global Market Vision publication, Nutraceuticals: Market Research Report 2021-2027, offers an insightful look at the driving forces behind the functional and health products market.

By comparing the data with technology penetration, forecast trends, and comparing them with current consumer preferences, a team of specialized experts provided a positive scenario for the development of the sector for almost five years. Even despite some difficulties of state regulation in certain subsegments, the direction of functional products and beverages for beauty will remain one of the most promising today.

Skin care will remain the largest segment (since 2019, it has accounted for more than a third of total sales in the industry). And the main driver of growth in the «leather» segment will be the Asian markets (80% of revenues in this area come from the Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia). The most promising markets were determined by China and Brazil, as well as the USA, Indonesia, India, Argentina, Mexico, Thailand and Turkey.

The cosmeceutical market is changing not only in terms of its volume and regional distribution, but also due to the diversification of products and technologies for the production of innovative products. The segment is expected to serve as a springboard for a host of revolutionary personal care products. Including in the orthodox segments.

For example, chocolate is commonly thought to be the culprit for acne. But Sakara Life has brought to the market chocolates with phytoceramides that restore complexion.

100% plant-based gluten-free chocolate with a daily dose of collagen in each bite to improve skin elasticity, texture and hydration. There are 30 «beauty candies» in the jar (a month’s supply) made from low glycemic coconut sugar and raw organic dark cocoa. Sakara Concept Chocolate will reduce wrinkles and improve skin in just two weeks.

When it comes to beauty and health, you least expect it from the confectionery market — fast carbohydrates and a lot of sugar do not contribute to clear skin. However, the history of healthy gummies with vitamins, begun by the Evolution_18 line, which we described above, gave rise to unexpected product innovations for healthy lifestyle fans.

Neocell introduced the market to healthy gummies with two types of collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. In addition to «giving youthful glow» and «keeping skin young and nails shiny», these beautiful supplements are gluten, soy and lactose free, suitable for people with dietary restrictions, and in addition, help to control weight, while not denying yourself sweets. You can buy it for $ 19.95 on the company’s website, including by subscription. The product is also available in online stores and Amazon.

Specializing in natural supplements, Neocell prides itself on giving a second life to easy-to-use products. The product in the updated design has become one of the locomotives of the manufacturer’s product line. It is safe to say that the business will not be limited to healthy sweets. And therefore, new discoveries await us both for pleasure, and for beauty, and for health.

