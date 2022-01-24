Aid Fund. 12 top companies that highlight those in need

Covid-19 is still affecting people’s lives, and especially their social opportunities. Society is becoming more cohesive and conscious. In addition to good products and care for nature, the target audience began to pay attention to brand loyalty to global issues and communities.

In this article, we will talk about giant companies that are interested in making the world a better place by helping those in need.

The NPT collects statistics on the latest research and reports on charitable donations. In 2021, companies donated $471.44 billion. This is 5.1% more than in 2020.

Corporate donations in 2021 fell to $16.88 billion, down 6.1% from 2020.Donations to foundations in 2021 increased to $88.55 billion, up 19% from 2020. Giving increased in almost all sectors in 2021, with double-digit increases in gifts to the public (15.7%), the environment/animals (11.6%) and individuals (12.8%) philanthropy accounted for 2.3% of gross domestic product in 2021

Hilton

The global hotel and resort company committed more than $1 million in October through its Hilton Effect fund to support community groups that help the underprivileged and the homeless, as well as those severely affected by the pandemic.

In addition, Hilton has helped thousands of healthcare workers on the front lines through its 1 Million Rooms initiative by providing free hotel stays across the country.

Bank of America

To help clients struggling financially due to the pandemic, Bank of America has extended payment deferrals to more than 1.5 million accounts and supported more than 495,000 small business customers with more than $35 billion in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

In response to current issues of racial injustice, Charlotte, North Carolina-based company has committed $1.25 billion to create open opportunities for people of color in healthcare and healthcare, jobs and skills development, housing, and small business support.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Houston-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a global information technology corporation, has made the well-being of its employees and their families a priority through its Work Fits Your Life program. The initiative includes six months of fully paid parental leave for new moms and dads after the birth or adoption of a child and allows new parents to work part-time for up to 36 months.

The company has also proven its commitment to volunteering. Team members receive 60 hours of paid volunteer time each year, resulting in over 1 million volunteer hours registered since the program launched in 2016. Employees also receive $25 in credits from the HPE Foundation to donate to a tech nonprofit totaling more than $1 million.

Adobe

San Jose, California. The computer software company behind Photoshop and Acrobat has not lost sight of the art community struggling due to the pandemic. To help, the company established a $1 million Creative Resident Community Fund to fund projects and hire creatives for projects commissioned by Adobe. Helping those in need is Adobe’s core value.

The company also set aside $1 million for matching and then doubling employee donations to groups fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, raising more than $1.6 million. In addition, Adobe has donated $4.6 million to local and global relief organizations against covid.

Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons is a Newton, Massachusetts-based childcare and early education provider that operates approximately 1,100 centers throughout the United States and three other countries. During the pandemic, the company opened eight childcare centers to offer free services to frontline healthcare workers.

«Before that, I was worried about how I would work, how I would feed my family and, besides, where would my child be during this difficult time,» says Denicia Owens, a patient services specialist at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, Columbia region. «It was a real gift.»

The Horizons Teaching Degree Program allows teachers and staff to earn Associate in Education and Bachelor’s degrees at no additional cost. More than 1500 employees took part in it, and more than 100 received higher education.

Target

Target Corporation, one of the largest retailers in the US, prioritizes employee satisfaction. In 2021, the Minneapolis-based company consistently invested $1 billion more than the previous year to raise the minimum starting wage to $15 an hour, pay bonuses, provide paid time off, and make $10 million in donations to its nonprofit relief fund organizations.

In terms of diversity and inclusion, Target recently set a goal of increasing the number of black employees by 20 percent and established the Racial Equality Action and Change Committee (REACH).

Disney

Disney supports the following groups: Children’s Hospitals, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Assistance, Military Families, organizations promoting a healthy lifestyle, and environmental organizations.

Disney also offers park tickets that are used to raise funds. Ticket requests must be received at least 60 days and no more than six months before the date of the event.

T-Mobile

Telecommunications giant T-Mobile, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, provides wireless services to more than 98 million people. And as demand for reliable home internet connections grew, T-Mobile worked to give customers up to 5GB of free data per month.

The company also increased student and school data transfer allowances to facilitate virtual learning during the pandemic, benefiting more than 775 000 students in more than 1 600 districts across the country.

T-Mobile also launched Connecting Heroes, an initiative to provide free 5G service and access to all first responders across the US for a full decade, and has awarded $25 million in grants to support technology entrepreneurship for communities of color.

Other investments in their community include funding new scholarships for people of color and expanding their talent development program to provide more opportunities and increased mobility for minority team members.

SONY

SONY focuses its social responsibility efforts on helping local communities in every state, investing in education, supporting the arts, helping underprivileged youth and protecting the environment. While SONY does not have a volunteer grant program, they place a strong focus on activists in all areas.

SONY also has a program that helps fund organizations dedicated to creative, artistic, technical and scientific skills.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola consistently ranks #1 in brand awareness worldwide. As part of Coca-Cola’s assistance, its investment priorities are focused on the following global principles: control of the world’s water resources, active healthy lifestyle, public recycling, education, and support for small social groups

Coca-Cola donation requests can be divided into the following three categories: grants or contributions, community sponsorship, product donations

McDonald’s

The Ronald McDonald® Central and Northern Arizona Charitable Home (RMHC) is truly a “home away from home” that brings families together and provides them with access to the medical resources they need through outstanding volunteer commitment and donor generosity.

Thanks to the generous support of our community, we have had over 55,566 family registrations since we opened our doors in 1985. Families using RMHC travel far from home to receive treatment for their child at world-renowned pediatric centers. Treatment for their child can last a day, a month, and sometimes longer.

Being away from home is not only difficult psychologically, and often traveling to work or staying in a hotel is either impossible or financially difficult for a family. RMHC can help families overcome these barriers by providing low-cost transitional housing near their child’s hospital or health center.

DHL

DHL US Express delivers urgent documents and goods door-to-door to more than 220 countries and territories, but one of the company’s most memorable recent deliveries was over 100 000 cookies to healthcare facilities.

Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, DHL also hosted nationwide food fundraisers, perishables and Food of America donations. The company’s goal is to provide resources to provide 500 000 meals to those in need.

In an effort to help the environment, DHL is sponsoring Miami’s eco-friendly eCargo tricycle program, which aims to get conventional delivery vans off the road, thereby reducing traffic, noise and pollution.

They have also produced nearly 100 battery electric vehicles, and are piloting the first four BYD class 8 battery electric vehicles in Los Angeles. These trucks will prevent more than 300 metric tons of greenhouse gases from being released annually.