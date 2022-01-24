Health Apps. Part I. Mental balance

Modern trends dictate the rule to monitor your physical form and physical health. But what about your mental comfort?

Taking care of your mental health is a key component of keeping you at your best and prioritizing as a whole person. Over the past few years, seeking help in the field of psychology, when needed, has become more and more common.

The vast majority of employers only cover insurance related to ordinary physical injuries, forgetting about mental health, which is a mistake in such a stressful time for everyone.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given a good impetus to the launch of applications that help people at the moment of isolation, and in general, come to a psychological balance.

The global health app market is expected to reach $14.64 billion by 2027. Due to the growing penetration of advanced technologies into the healthcare sector, this niche is becoming the most popular for developers.

In this article we are analyzing such applications and provide links with characteristics ― take care of yourself.

TALKSPACE

Quite expensive at $65/week, but highly effective, monthly subscription options are also available. The cost is calculated based on the licensed health insurance you receive. And also the option is open ― to directly contact the doctor at any time, change the therapist (if you are uncomfortable) and choose a clinic for treatment. You simply chat with a doctor online or arrange an online consultation.

MOODFIT

Moodfit is a completely free app that offers everything from mood tracking to exercises to combat negative thoughts about yourself and emotions. In addition to adapting to you based on the data you fill in, the app can help you determine the complexity and aggravation of your condition, so that you contact a specialist if the situation worsens.

The app also offers tips and tools for practicing mindfulness and gratitude, and helps you figure out if factors like sleep quality and medications are affecting your mood.

BETTER STOP SUICIDE

Thoughts of suicide can be frightening and isolating. For those who can’t make up their minds to talk to a professional, this free app provides specific exercises designed using psychological techniques by mental health professionals. It is also possible to record audio messages for yourself. There is an option to save key contacts in case you need them and can be a source of help at a critical moment when you cannot control yourself.

QUIT THAT

It is undeniable that addiction is a kind of psychological deviation, so such an application can be very useful.

Quit That is a free app that gives you the ability to track your habits: quit smoking, drinking alcohol or other drugs, and even give up caffeine and sugar. Monitoring your habits and seeing how much money you save over time can provide solid motivation as you work on yourself.

SANVELLO

Sanvello is a free and low-cost application that provides quality CBT tools to help users relieve stress, as well as support mild to moderate anxiety and depression.

With a monthly subscription for additional features, this research-based app gives you access to conversations with licensed professionals. Sanvello also compiles a record of your progress and work on certain skills.

The application includes another interesting feature — a community for anonymous communication with other users with similar problems.

HAPPIFY

Most applications for dealing with stress and bad thoughts are designed as very serious and oppressive atmospheric tools.

Happify, an exception that uses games to boost your mood, has been designed with effective methods from psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy. Games focus on everything from stress to career success and mindfulness.

HEADSPACE

Headspace is another mental health app specializing in meditation and probably the best known. This app is filled with hundreds of guided sessions to help you with everything from your energy level, ability to focus or sleep quality.

HeadSpace also offers a «move mode» with short physical workouts such as yoga classes. Cost: $5.83 to $12.99 per month, although there are still some free practices to help you deal with pandemic stress headspace.com/covid-19

Society transforms its awareness from external data into internal comfort and balance. Therefore, a boom in the market for psychological support applications is coming, as society does not cope well with adapting to the current circumstances.