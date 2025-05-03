Biotech startups in 2025: how the global dietary supplement industry is developing and where it is heading

The global dietary supplements and vitamins market today has three most notable trends: personalization, transition to plant-based ingredients, and sustainability. Let’s discuss each of them with examples.

Personalization

The era of artificial intelligence is making a significant contribution to the biotech industry: advances in data collection are creating a personalized approach to taking vitamins and dietary supplements that takes into account the specific health and lifestyle characteristics of each consumer.

One of the most notable examples is the British startup Bioniq. Bioniq is 100% personalized supplements. A proprietary database of over 6 million biochemical data points combined with an advanced algorithm allows Bioniq to create over 10 million possible formula combinations that are perfectly suited to individual health goals. Bioniq is also the only company that uses BMI, weight, and height to deliver precise doses of micronutrients that are specific to the body.

Plant-based ingredients

The transition to exclusively plant-based ingredients in formulations is actively being introduced into the biotech industry and pursues two goals at once: satisfying consumers with vegan values ​​and protecting the environment. In the era of the fight against climate change, both are crucial for the audience of biotech brands. A striking example of satisfying this demand is the startup Dr. Vegan.

Dr. Vegan is a 100% plant-based supplement range designed for all dietary needs. With expert nutritionists and a free online diet profile, Dr. Vegan helps everyone understand their diet, showing them what nutrients they are providing, how they are supporting their body and where they are failing. The company believes that everyone should have access to free expert nutrition advice and supplements with scientifically researched ingredients that work. All of Dr. Vegan’s supplements are science-based, developed by nutritionists and experts, are made in the UK and come in eco-friendly, planet-friendly packaging.

Sustainability

Sustainability is at the core of many businesses, including biotech. Startups in this area are becoming increasingly eco-focused, both in terms of using eco-friendly packaging and in the production of natural ingredients.

Terraseed, a US-based startup, is one of the most prominent ambassadors for sustainability in the supplements space. The Colorado-based team worked for over a year to create 100% biodegradable packaging, from bottles made from cellulose paper to letters sent to customers on seed paper that sprouts into flowers when planted. Terraseed addresses nine of the most common nutritional gaps in plant-based diets, while ensuring ethical and sustainable practices that align with vegan ideals of protecting the environment and animal life.